Rogue businessman, HUMPREY KARIUKI summoned by DCI for a third time – He is insisting he is a CYPRUS citizen and he doesn’t know anything about Africa Spirits Ltd.

Wednesday February 20, 2019

-Rogue businessman, Humphrey Kariuki, has said he doesn’t know anything about African Spirits Ltd and he is just a shareholder.





According to a senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer, Kariuki was summoned on Tuesday to explain why 312, ooo litres of illicit ethanol and fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps worth Sh 21 million were discovered in his firm located in Thika.





But Kariuki, who was accompanied by his lawyer, Cecil Miller, said he is just a shareholder and he doesn’t know anything about Africa Spirits Ltd.





He also maintained that he is a Cyprus Citizen and Kenya has no jurisdiction of prosecuting him for being a shareholder of a company linked to ethanol and tax evasion scandal.





Other companies associated with Kariuki include Signature Wines (HK) Limited, Golden Valley Properties Limited, Gental Limited, Lionsbridge Limited, Kigumba Limited, Kisima Management Company Limited, Axis Logistics Limited, Wow Beverages and SICPA Kenya Limited.





Kariuki has business interests in East and Central Africa.