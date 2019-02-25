River-road based STRIPPER shares PHOTO of horny MEN putting money in her private parts, Ona mapesa.

07:42

Monday, February 25, 2019-A stripper who is based in a strip club in Nairobi’s River-Road area has shared a photo of horny men  putting money in her private parts.

The stripper identified as Lettybosschickkenya on Instagram was busy displaying erotic moves to the horny male revelers who couldn’t hold their thirst.

They had to splash money  on her and motivate her to display  more erotic  moves.

She shared the photo and captioned it saying,”Only one song awakens the inner stripper. Cash”

Here’s the photo.





