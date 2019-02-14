REVEALED! RUTO’s daughter is Kenya’s Ambassador to Poland! This is why people like MURATHE feel this man should never see State House

Thursday February 14, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June Chepchirchir, is the new Ambassador of Kenya to Poland.





Though the Government has been disguising her as ‘Charge D’affaires of Kenya’s Embassy in Poland’ it is clear to every Kenyan that there is no substantive Kenyan Ambassador to Poland and she is now acting as an Ambassador.





On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma, shared photos of her with Ms Ruto when she toured Poland.





"Arrived in Warsaw, Poland this morning to attend the Warsaw Summit which will be looking at security in the Middle East, taking place tomorrow. Was received by June Ruto, Charge D’Affaires," Monica said.





Last year, Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, criticised William Ruto for appointing his relatives to Kenya's foreign missions abroad with no qualifications other than kinship.

Ruto refused to respond to Wetangula over those claims.





June holds a degree in International Communication from University of Queensland, Australia and a Bachelor’s Degree in Diplomacy from the United States International University in Nairobi.



