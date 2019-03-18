Research Officer III Job in Kenya

Research Officer III



SALARY SCALE 8 CASB/9/2019

Kshs. 40,410 x 1,850 – 42,260 x1,930 – 44,190 x2,040 – 46,230 x2,120 – 48,350 x 2,460 – 50,810 p.m

House Allowance Kshs 16, 500

Commuter Allowance Kshs 6, 000

Responsibilities

· Provision of non-partisan, professional research assistance and analysis to members, committees and staff of the county assembly,

· Assessing the strengths and weaknesses of policy options

· Provide expert interpretation, explanation and analysis.

· Maintain a periodically updated inventory of publications on current issues, legislations and major public policy issues and questions.

· Providing back up to the County Assembly committees.

Qualifications

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in statistics, geography, economics, mathematics, social research or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Thorough knowledge and understanding of the concepts and techniques of professional research with particular emphasis on public policy, analysis and ability to write, edit in a clear concise and understandable manner.

· Two (2) years’ work experience in a reputable Institution.

· Numeracy and confidence in using statistical techniques and computer based programmes and strong analytical skills

· Must be computer literate and proficient.

· Meet the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to forward their applications with copies of applicant’s academic and professional testimonials, and copy of Identity Card both sides to reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board, P. O. Box 1886-50200, Bungoma or be hand delivered to the Human Resource Management office, room No.10 at the County Assembly.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Cards, academic degree transcripts, professional certificates and clearances from, EACC, KRA, DCI and CRB.

Terms: permanent and pensionable

Please note that

· Candidates should NOT attach original documents.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top left corner of the

envelop and be addressed to:-

The Secretary,

County Assembly Service Board,

County Assembly of Bungoma,

P.O Box 1886 – 50200, Bungoma.

Or,