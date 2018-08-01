Referendum is a must and will be done this year just as RAILA ODINGA has said-See who has joined the push to push for the expansion of the Executive

Monday February 23, 2019 - The push for the referendum has gained momentum with Kisii County Anglican Church Bishop, John Omangi, saying no one will succeed in stopping the referendum being pushed by Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.





According to Omangi, the referendum must sail through so that the church can also be inclusive in Government.





"The church has been sidelined for long.”





“Leaders have ignored the church and this is the reason I'm appealing to the church to join the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in pushing for the referendum," Omangi stated.





Omangi urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure the referendum sails through before he leaves office in 2022.

"The Head of State should leave a legacy behind by putting things in order before exiting office come 2022.”





“The referendum will be good for this country since Kenyans will not have a reason to fight each other in the coming next General Elections," he stated.





He urged Gusii politicians to be part of the team pushing for the referendum.





"Gusii leaders whether elected or not should join the referendum push. We don't wish to witness chaos in the next elections," he added.



