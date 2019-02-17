Referendum is a must and it will happen this year whether you like it or not as RAILA ODINGA charms more politicians to his trap

Sunday February 17, 2019 -More leaders from the Opposition have come out to support the heating referendum push being spearheaded by NASA Leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Friday during an interview, Alego Usonga MP, Samuel Atandi, has also rooted for the proposed changes, especially on expanding the executive.





According to Atandi, expanding the executive is one of the only few ways to eradicate the exclusion feeling among some sections of Kenya which feel left out due to the absence is their leaders at the top.





He also opined that the nation should shift from its current Presidential system where all the power revolves around the President to a Parliamentary system where the President shares powers with the Prime Minister.





"I want to see an expanded Executive, where Kenyans are represented on the table. One of the things we must achieve is to devolve the Presidency," said Atandi.





He also hit out at forces opposed to the changes, saying the referendum is inevitable whether they like it or not.





"The question on whether we will have a referendum is closed. It is going to be there. Let us now look at the issues we are going to push," he said.





