Red alert: AL-SHABAAB terrorists may be planning a major terror attack at Kiganjo Police Training College and churches in Nyeri

Wednesday February 20, 2019

-There has been a new security alert at Kiganjo Police Training College, Nyeri County.





This is after it emerged that Al-Shabaab terrorists may be planning a major attack at the college and the suburbs of Nyeri.





According to reports, contingents of police patrol units were deployed around the institution and in Nyeri suburbs following the threats.





The reports further indicated that several churches in Nyeri were likely to be ambushed in the attack.





The imminent threats have seen surveillance and police presence increased with officers deployed in large numbers to places of worship in the locality.





Nyeri County Commissioner, Fredrick Shisia , confirmed that they are taking the threats from Al-Shabaab seriously and that they are doing everything possible to preempt the attack.





“There has been heightened terror activity but it has been managed so far. This is a matter we are looking into as we continue to beef up security,” Shisia said.





“Some of the threats are against target key installations such as learning institutions and places of worship. Our officers are doing everything to avert any form of attack," he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











