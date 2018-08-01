Recruitment by Moko Home + Living, Nairobi

Moko Home + Living is a growing company bursting with innovation, creativity and passion. Our customers dream of a better night’s sleep, a welcoming place to host their guests, a fun and safe place for their children to play. But they tell us this isn’t easy – they have to settle for low-quality furnishings or break the bank. Join us in building the products, the brand and the network to put quality living within everyone’s reach. Here’s what our team has accomplished in the few years since our founding:

Reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products · Attracted global investment to continue fuelling our growth and vision

Supported the growth of over 200 small furniture businesses across the country · Grown from a start-up to mid-sized company

Production Manager

The Role In Brief

You’ll take the reins of our growing production operation. This is a key management and leadership role which will oversee all critical production functions and advance them to the next level. The Production Manager will also work closely with various teams to ensure timely delivery to our customers.

Responsibilities

Production Planning

· Work with the supply chain department to forecast and plan for present and future consumption of raw materials to ensure that materials are always available

· Evaluate production schedules and labour requirements to plan team structure and development

· Develop and maintain production metrics for quality, delivery, and safety

Team Management

· Build strong rapport with our 100-person-strong production team through open communication; promote a positive, safe, productive and efficient work environment

· Continually analyse, identify and set expectations to motivate team members to achieve objectives and goals

· Manage employee training and required documentation to ensure effective training methods that are in compliance with current procedures and quality standards

Quality Assurance

· Ensure that goods produced by your team always meet quality standards

· Monitor product standards at various levels of production and at the point of release so that the cost of rework is reduced

Continuous Improvement

· Monitor and recommend necessary changes to the layout of plant, machinery and production processes and methods for any new equipment, materials or components

· Continuously work to improve the cost of products by optimizing raw materials, labour and utilities

· Review and recommend appropriate measures to control and minimize waste levels

· Review production practices and equipment; make proposals for improvements to ensure that they are maximally effective

· Support research and development to keep our production team up to date and working with the latest technology and using the most efficient manufacturing practices

Career Growth + Compensation

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

Qualifications

· Strong organizational and record keeping skills, including the ability to develop operational tools in Microsoft Excel

· Strong management and leadership skills, including the ability to relate well with direct reports, customers and colleagues. Candidates with at least 3 years’ management experience managing a large team preferable.

· Strong professional references demonstrating professional accomplishment and trustworthiness

· Knowledge of good manufacturing practices and lean manufacturing policies and procedures

· At least 5 years’ experience working in a manufacturing setting (process, chemical, mechanical)

· Technical background a plus





Digital Marketing Internship

Role In Brief

The ideal Digital Marketing Intern is an analytical person who has a passion for engaging customers and telling the Moko story. They care about giving the customer the best experience and putting a smile on their face and sparks in their eyes. They are self-motivated and keen to learn on the job. They enjoy taking on a variety of tasks from running digital marketing campaigns to running market research surveys. They like to find solutions to problems and think of ideas to improve the customer’s experience and they strive to achieve the best possible outcome.

Responsibilities

Customer care and support

· Follow up on leads to coordinate when orders can be placed and delivered

· Coordinate with the “Dreamliner” delivery team to arrange home deliveries to customers

· Ensure that payments are collected and logged in our system

· Assist customers in case of queries such as replacement of the product or assistance with product guarantee

· Receive inbound calls and offer support to customers questions and queries

· Respond to customers messages and comments on Social Media, Whatsapp, email and other digital platforms

· Manage the Moko care program by giving customers an experience worth talking about Digital Activities

· Support digital marketing team to generate and gather content for marketing and social media campaigns

· Keep an up to date record of leads and customers generated from online conversations and manage the inbound customer system

· Support the digital team plan and execute marketing campaigns and activities

· Propose new ideas about ways to engage our customers online with our brand and suggest improvements about marketing campaigns and customer engagement system.

Support Market Research

· Collect testimonials from customers and provide any insightful feedback to management to develop our products and our brand

· Conduct market research and customers’ insights collections (both online and offline) through surveys or 1:1 interviews

· Summarize data collected from market research and offer recommendations

Qualifications

· Digital Marketing experience is a plus, but not a requirement

· Extremely strong interpersonal skills and outgoing personality

· An enthusiastic individual with outstanding problem-solving skills to assist customers in their purchase and after sales journey

· Strong analytical skills and attention to detail—ability to analyze data and proactively identify and address issues with customer accounts

· An initiative taker who enjoys working independently once you receive clear directions from the manager

· Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel

· Eager to join a young, quickly-growing organization and team





Creative Content Creator

The Role In Brief

We’re looking to add a super creative, word wizard to our Marketing team (also known as Nap-stars for our love of naps) that can help us grow our digital marketing presence. We have an ambitious plan to reach more people online and let them know about the Moko’s dreamy products and you’ll help us achieve this dream. You’ll have a passion to come up with new ideas and stories for content and find a fun and creative ways to tell these stories to our online audience. You’ll be the guardian of our brand voice and ensure all the messages created are appropriate and inline with the brand. You will put your ear out for trends and topics that our audience is interested in and use that insight to create messages that our audiences can relate to. You will assist the digital team in testing different content so that we can find the perfect recipe for our brand. Most importantly, you’ll be eager to take on more responsibility and grow your career as part of our team.

Responsibilities

Create content for social media and other online platforms and tell the “MoKo cares” stories

· Work in close collaboration with the Brand & Buzz manager to create content for emails, WhatsApp and other channels to nurture leads in the pipeline

· Create content for Facebook and Instagram monthly calendar

· Make the Moko brand alive by creating stories around brand elements we have e.g. Moko dream team cartoons,

· Join the home delivery team, marketing activation days and Moko cares deliveries and share pictures and stories about our customers that are worth sharing

· Support the customer care inbound team to collect personal and fun facts about leads and customers

· Create stories about the nap-stars team that can be shared across different channels

· Start and manage a blog about relevant topics*

Be the brand voice guardian

· Write and edit content for the website

· Review and make more Moko any brand related content e.g. correspondence with job applicants, collaterals for hiring, correspondence with customers activating their warranty, postcards for the Moko care story, etc

· Write FAQ that we can publish on the website and use on social media to respond to queries.

Research & A/B Testing Support

· With the help of the Digital Marketing Officer, create variations of content in order to find the copy that works best for the brand

· Carry out social listening. Track conversations around relevant keywords and topics to find opportunities for content creation and to monitor brand sentiments from our audiences.

· Carry out research, gather market data and use the results to come up with well-informed topics and themes for content creation

· Identify opportunities from trending topics that the brand can ride on and promptly create tasteful content to improve visibility and virality.

Career Growth + Compensation

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

Qualifications

· Proven work experience as a Content Creator or copywriter or similar role

· Excellent writing and command of the English language

· Familiarity with writing for SEO

· Creative minded with an ability to conceive or find interesting ideas / stories for new content

· An initiative taker who enjoys working independently once you receive clear directions from the manager

· Outgoing personality with Strong interpersonal skills and ability to carry out research and get fun, shareable stories from customers

· Eager to join a young, quickly-growing organization and team





Health & Safety Officer

The Role In Brief

We are looking for someone to foster safety for our team members as the build and deliver products to delight our customers. You’ll be passionate and knowledgeable about occupational and environmental safety, driven to create and maintain a world-class working environment. Most importantly, you’ll be effective at turning principles and regulations into everyday reality by collaborating with teams across the company to raise awareness and change behaviours.

Responsibilities

Work across teams to ensure safety

· Champion a safety agenda and culture across the company

· Regularly review working conditions and work with line managers to correct non-compliance and realize opportunities for improvement

· Manage and monitor issuance and usage of PPEs, including PPE inventory

Manage audits and compliance with regulatory bodies

· Collaborate with third-party auditors to ensure all audits are conducted properly and on-time and all licenses are up to date (OSH, NEMA, fire safety, planning)

· Develop and execute action plans to address any issues identified in audits

· Maintain strong relationships with local regulators based on transparency and compliance

· Regularly identify opportunities for assessing risk and implement improvements

Integrate safety into routine systems and procedures

· Develop and maintain training protocols around safety, health and environment

· Review standard practices and procedures and effectively integrate safety, health and environment best practices where appropriate

· Conduct regular safety, health and environment trainings with all team members tailored to their roles

Career Growth + Compensation

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

Qualifications

· Previous experience working in a similar role in a company with high standards of occupational health and safety; preferably in the manufacturing sector

· Strong working knowledge of occupational and environmental regulations and risks

· Excellent written and oral communication skills and a strong ability to lead and influence others

· Demonstrated experience drafting and implementing training and procedural documents





Product Engineer

The Role In Brief

We are looking for someone who can guide the development and improvement of products that will put smiles on the faces of millions of families as we scale. You’ll be eager to quickly learn about a variety of materials and processes – from chemicals for our foam products to fabrics and wood for our sofas – and apply this in prototyping and design for manufacture. You’ll find joy in taking a product concept, iterating it through research and testing and guiding it into creation on our factory floor.

Responsibilities

Provide versatile technical expertise in all aspects of furniture manufacturing

· Research a variety materials and processes from chemical manufacturing to woodworking

· Design prototypes and feasibility models for proof of concept testing

· Analyze test result data and draw insights in relation to design specifications and product goals

Support continuous improvement in manufacturing

· Collaborate with our manufacturing team to share technical guidance on new and existing products

· Work with our manufacturing and customer research teams to align quality to our customer’s dreams

· Support our supply chain team in identifying appropriate materials which can be sustainably sourced

Lead and develop product engineering team

· Provide leadership and guidance to a small team, guiding their professional development and building their technical expertise

· Develop test methods, standards and protocols which your team can implement to evaluate new materials and product concepts

Career Growth + Compensation

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

Qualifications

· Technical background preferably in product, materials or industrial engineering

· Experience working in product development or R&D

· Demonstrated experience in creating systems and tools to guide product testing and manufacturing – testing protocols, SOPs

· Demonstrated technical learning and problem-solving abilities through experiments, analysis and systematic methods, technical research and networking with experts





Imports Manager

The Role In Brief

Our supply chain is at the core of our business, bringing materials from around the world which are ultimately crafted into locally-made furniture adorning homes across Kenya. This role will ensure that our import supply chain grows and develops apace with the company’s product development and manufacturing plans. The ideal Imports Manager will be able to manage and grow a strategic global supplier network and ensure systems and processes are in place to meet growing procurement needs. A highly analytical, detail-oriented individual who can scour the globe for the best suppliers while building strong procurement and logistics systems would be a strong fit for this role.

Responsibilities

Lead Import Supply Chain Growth and Development

· Ensure import supply chain systems, processes and team capacity are apace with company growth

· Proactively grow the company’s supplier network for key materials to mitigate risk and keep pace with growing demand; identify and attend relevant trade fairs and conduct overseas factory visits

· Keep up-to-date with global market changes relevant to our key product lines

· Develop international sourcing plans to accommodate increasingly complex sales and manufacturing needs

· Effectively identify and troubleshoot problems wherever they may arise along our supply chain and implement effective, lasting solutions

Manage Key Supply Chain Relationships

· Manage relationships with key local and foreign service providers

· Coordinate work with our Mauritius-based global sourcing team

· Oversee key global supplier relationships and support in building new ones

Achieve Efficient Compliance

· Keep abreast with local and global regulatory changes such as those concerning customs and product standards

· Ensure compliance practices are built into our systems in an efficient, streamlined way

Career Growth + Compensation

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

Qualifications

· Strong organizational and record keeping skills, including the ability to develop operational tools in Microsoft Excel

· Strong management and leadership skills, including the ability to relate well with direct reports, customers and colleagues. Candidates with at least 3 years’ management experience managing a large team preferable.

· Strong professional references demonstrating professional accomplishment and trustworthiness

· Knowledge of good manufacturing practices and lean manufacturing policies and procedures

· At least 5 years’ experience working in a manufacturing setting (process, chemical, mechanical)

· Technical background a plus





Operations Manager

The Role In Brief

Moko’s Operations Manager makes hundreds of families happy every week by delivering top-notch mattresses, sofas and furniture materials efficiently and with a smile. You’ll lead the dream team responsible for warehousing and nationwide distribution of all our products. You will be an experienced, results-driven multi-tasker who is eager to support the development of your team.

Responsibilities

Ensure world-class service delivery

· Maintain strong interfaces and continuous communication with customer-facing teams to quickly identify and troubleshoot problems when they arise

· Implement a quick and smooth order fulfillment process, from receipt to delivery

· Ensure that all goods that reach customers in good condition and to their expectations

· Minimize invoicing and delivery errors

Lead, grow and continuously improve your team

· Manage our warehouse and distribution teams, support their professional advancement and ensure a safe and happy environment

· Anticipate and plan for capacity investments to keep service delivery apace with company growth

Take responsibility for inventory management and compliance

· Maintain and improve inventory control systems, ensuring robust ongoing controls and regular stock-checks

· Lead environmental and local authority compliance

Career Growth + Compensation

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

Qualifications

· Strong management and leadership skills, including the ability to relate well with direct reports, customers and colleagues.

· Strong organizational and record keeping skills, including the ability to develop operational tools in Microsoft Excel

· Experience in warehousing, inventory management, logistics and/or distribution

· Candidates with at least 3 years’ experience managing a team preferable.

· An independent, out-of-the-box thinker with strong problem-solving abilities

How to Apply