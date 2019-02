Recruitment by Moko Home + Living, Nairobi

We’re looking to add a super creative, word wizard to our Marketing team (also known as Nap-stars for our love of naps) that can help us grow our digital marketing presence. We have an ambitious plan to reach more people online and let them know about the Moko’s dreamy products and you’ll help us achieve this dream. You’ll have a passion to come up with new ideas and stories for content and find a fun and creative ways to tell these stories to our online audience. You’ll be the guardian of our brand voice and ensure all the messages created are appropriate and inline with the brand. You will put your ear out for trends and topics that our audience is interested in and use that insight to create messages that our audiences can relate to. You will assist the digital team in testing different content so that we can find the perfect recipe for our brand. Most importantly, you’ll be eager to take on more responsibility and grow your career as part of our team.