Recruitment by Madison Asset Kenya

Madison Asset Management Services Limited is a member of the Madison Group and is a leading Investment management Company in Kenya.



The Company is recruiting for the following new position which will be based at its Head Office in Madison House.

Assistant Business Development Manager – Retail Business

The Assistant Business Development Manager- Retail Business position is also newly created. It will be located at the Company’s Head Office in Madison House.

It will report to the Business Development Manager and also work closely with other team members in order to grow business generated from retail customers.

Key Responsibilities

Key responsibilities for the position are as hereunder:

· Assist the Business Development Manager in growing the funds under management from the Retail business sector;

· Responsible for the growth of Unit Trust and Wealth Management products;

· Recruitment and training of Independent Financial Advisors;

· Manage business development activities to maximize production from the Independent Financial Advisors;

· Develop and grow client relationships;

· Work closely with the marketing team on business promotional activities.

Qualifications, Experience and Competencies

Qualified candidates are expected to possess the following:

· A minimum of a business degree in a related field; post graduate qualifications in marketing would be an added advantage;

· Training in sales and marketing;

· Several years’ experience in sales and marketing preferably in the financial services industry;

· A high degree of maturity and self-drive;

· Capacity in sales management and in building business relationships;

· Adequate leadership and communication skills.





Assistant Business Development Manager – Institutional Business

The Assistant Business Development Manager- Institutional Business position is newly created. The position will be located at the Company’s Head Office in Madison House. It will report to the Business Development Manager and will work closely with other team members in order to maximize business generated from Institutional customers.

Key Responsibilities

Key responsibilities for the position are as hereunder:

· Assist the Business Development Manager in growing sales of Unit Trust and Wealth Management products marketed through the Institutional Businesses sector;

· Grow the number of Institutional Business clients and maintain high level of client relationship;

· Recruit, train and manage Institutional Business agents and generate enhanced fund mobilization;

· Work closely with the marketing team to manage marketing activities and generate increased production from the Institutional Business sector.

Qualifications, Experience and Competencies

Qualified candidates are expected to possess the following

· A minimum of a business degree in a related field; post graduate qualifications in marketing would be an added advantage;

· Training on sales and marketing;

· Several years’ in sales and marketing experience preferably in the financial services industry;

· A high degree of maturity and self-drive;

· Capacity in sales management and in building business relationships;

· Adequate leadership and communication skills.

How to Apply