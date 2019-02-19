Rapper DRAKE splashes out Sh40 million on an 18-karat gold coated iPhone case (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - Rapper Drake has reportedly splashed out a whooping $400 grand (Sh40 million) on an iPhone case made of 18-karat gold and studded with blue and white diamonds.

The case is covered with tiny diamonds and features an OVO owl, representing the Canadian rapper’s record label.

While unveiling the sparkling accessory on social media, luxury jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills wrote:

'Because we can’t do basic! Diamond iPhone case cover for our friend @champagnepapi'

See the photos below.

