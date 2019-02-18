RAILA ODINGA’s man urges RUTO to resign as DP for confessing that he grabbed WESTON HOTEL’s land

Monday February 18, 2019

-A close confidante of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to resign over the Weston Hotel land ownership saga.





Speaking on Sunday, ODM ‘s National Treasurer ,Timothy Bosire, said the DP should quit and be investigated thoroughly for prosecution over the ‘illegal’ acquisition of the prime parcel of land on which stands the five-star hotel.





“Ruto should eat the humble pie and just quit. He lacks the moral authority to continue being deputy president after admitting that he illegally acquired the Weston Hotel land,” Bosire, who is also former Kitutu Masaba MP stated.





He also tore into the DP’s character saying he was unfit to continue performing the functions of the office of the Deputy President when he is “a known thief’.





“What Ruto has confirmed is that he is a thief of public resources by admitting that the Weston Hotel was built on public land that was stolen,” he said.





The former lawmaker further said the ‘scandals’ that have hit Ruto in the recent past have lifted the lid on the true character of a man Kenyans elected as DP.





“In other democracies, Ruto would be in jail or at least be facing criminal prosecution,” he said.



