RAILA ODINGA shocks his supporters and cronies as he finally backs DP RUTO-This changes everything

Wednesday February 20, 2019 -Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are finally reading from the same script on the looming referendum.

This is after both agree that Cabinet Secretaries should sit in Parliament as part of constitutional reforms.





Speaking at his Capitol Hill Square office in Upper Hill, Raila stated that the reform would enhance governance and accountability compared to the current situation where CSs do not sit in Parliament.





“I believe the composition of cabinet needs to change to include MPs,” said Raila after meeting Kenyan representatives of Asian descent.





“But let Kenyans openly debate the options because, at the end of the day, it is the people of Kenya who shall decide,” he added.





However, the two leaders disagreed on the modalities.





According to Raila, the Ministers should be picked from sitting MPs while Ruto noted the Ministers should be ex-official Members of Parliament.





If this proposal is adopted, the President will pick some or all members of the Cabinet from Parliament. The current Constitution does not allow the President to pick politicians in his Cabinet.





