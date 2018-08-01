RAILA ODINGA reveals that he will write another book that will shock the World - I will write the TRUTH about 2017/ 18 and Africa as continent

Thursday February 21, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said that he will write another autobiography covering events across the continent in the recent past, in addition to his existing books.





Through a span of his wide political career, Raila has personally penned down three autobiographies; Flames of Freedom and The Quest for Nationhood, Roadmap to our future and Raila Odinga, the Enigma of Kenyan politics.





In an interview with Tony Gachoka on KTN’s Pointblank on Wednesday evening, Raila said it was paramount for him to document events including his role in peace missions across the world.





"I am going to write about my experiences on the continent.”





“I was involved in the peace process in Burundi, in Mozambique, in Nigeria, in Cote d'Ivoire etc plus the fact that now I am the High Representative to the AU,” Raila said.





He also said he might write another book that may reveal the inner details of his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9th, 2018.



