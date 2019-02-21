RAILA ODINGA is going broke despite his “HANDCHEQUE” with UHURU - One of his companies is set to be auctioned over huge debt

Thursday February 21, 2019

- A company associated with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga,

faces auction over a Sh7.7 million debt it owes another firm.





This is after a Mombasa Court allowed Betric Kenya Ltd to recover the money, plus interest, from Spectre International Ltd for unpaid fuel supplied to it three years ago.





Betric Kenya had delivered 14,500 litres of fuel to Kisumu based-Spectre International at a cost of Sh 8 million between June 4 and July 18, 2016, but only a small amount has been paid-up.





Betric Kenya's lawyer, Wameyo Onyango, said that after Spectre International asked to be supplied with the oil, it was expressly agreed that it would pay up within 30 days.





"The total amount payable in respect thereof being Sh8 million, the defendant has made some payments leaving a balance of Sh7.3 million," the company told the court.





Raila's troubles come even as deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, claims that he received Sh 50 billion from President Uhuru Kenyatta when he agreed to join the Government on March 9th last year.



