RAILA ODINGA is finishing UHURU silently! See what Baba is doing to our President as UHURU follows him blindly like a fool?

Thursday February 14, 2019 - Political analyst, Ambrose Weda, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is unknowingly becoming a victim of the influence of a section of the Opposition, especially ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





This follows his recent behaviour towards Deputy President William Ruto and some Jubilee politicians after his handshake with Raila on March 9th.





According to Weda, Raila is doing everything humanly possible to stagnate Uhuru's plans, hence his attempts to drag him into among others, the referendum debate.





He said that Uhuru has since fallen into the trap, observing that the push will not give the President the time he needs to concentrate on realizing his manifesto.

"They (Raila and his team) are trying to confuse Uhuru and derail him from his Big 4 agenda and it seems they are succeeding.”





"This way they will find a reason to campaign against him in 2022 should need be and they are actually succeeding," Weda said.





"With the referendum campaigns and 2022 General Elections which are expected to follow soon, Uhuru cannot make any achievements in the remaining three years," he noted.



