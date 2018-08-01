RAILA ODINGA is as greedy as a pig and he has forgotten heroes like CHRIS MSANDO who died for him - MIGUNA MIGUNA asserts

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has once again hit out at National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, for commemorating his father’s death.





Jaramogi Oginga Odinga died on 20th January, 1994, and Raila Odinga has been commemorating his death over the past 25 years.





Miguna has hit out at Raila Odinga for commemorating his father’s death yet he has forgotten heroes like former IEBC chief, Chris Msando, and Baby Pendo who were killed by police in 2017.





He said Raila Odinga has forgotten Msando and baby Pendo and he is only dining with despots and murderers in the Jubilee regime.

“From March 2018 to February 2019, Raila Odinga has organised more than 6 anniversaries for his father Oginga Odinga who died 25 years ago aged 100, yet he has not organized anything for Msando, Pio Pinto Gama, Mboya, Oneko or the thousands of people murdered," Miguna said.





“Kenyans must wake up and see that Raila Odinga is focused on turning his dead father and himself as idols to be worshipped. He is not concerned about the mass murder, torture or maiming of innocent Kenyans; high commodity prices; healthcare; or the plunder of public resources," Miguna added.





Msando, the IEBC Chief ICT officer, was murdered in 2017, few days to elections, with Mr Odinga accusing the State of orchestrating the murder that caught the country by surprise.



