RAILA ODINGA bribed Supreme Court judges to rule in favour of Homa Bay governor CYPRIAN AWITI – AHMEDNASIR was right

Wednesday February 20, 2019

-Revered social media commentator, Robert Alai, has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, prevailed upon Supreme Court Judges to overturn Appeals Court ruling that had upheld nullification of Homa Bay gubernatorial ruling.





Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Alai claimed that Raila Odinga approached two of the Supreme Court judges and urged them to rule in favour of Homa Bay Governor, Cyprian Awiti.





“Supreme Court judgment on Governor Awiti's case was to be delivered 5 - 1 to have him go home. The intervention of Raila changed things. Only Justice Ojwang refused to change his mind. Raila prevailed on the judges to deliver the governorship to Awiti?"Alai said.





Mr Alai's allegations seem to corroborate with accusations launched by Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who waged a social media onslaught against the Supreme Court last week.

In one of his tweets, Mr Abdullahi, an insider within the justice system, insisted that a number of Supreme Court Judges took a bribe in most of all the election petitions.





"Many Kenyans know that they are judges of the Supreme Court who take bribes in every case that comes before the court. These judges have made a killing in petition cases...yet the CJ and JSC do nothing about them...when will these notorious judges be removed," Ahmednasir asked.



