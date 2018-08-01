RAILA ODINGA begs striking nurses to go to work - We will discuss with UHURU about your problems and give you a salary increament

Sunday February 17, 2019 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has pleaded and urged striking nurses across the country to resume duty for the sake of innocent patients.





Speaking at the burial of Warare Mixed Secondary School Principal, Joan Wamalwa, 54, at Nanjekho Village in Agenga Nanguba on Saturday, Raila said there is need for an amicable solution to the on-going nurses’ strike.





Raila, who was flanked by Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, said there is need by the nurses to abandon the strike to pave way for talks.





“The county and national governments should sit down and find out a lasting solution with the nurses’ union to enable the country prosper.”





“There is no need to chest thump on this crucial issue.





“It’s my humble plea for the nurses to report on duty by Monday February 18th, 2019,” Raila said, adding that the nurses’ union should adopt reconciliatory approach instead of embracing industrial action.





Raila Odinga said he will sit down with President Uhuru Kenyatta and come out with a good solution on the ongoing nurses’ strike.





“Go back to work and I will resolve the issue with the President,” Raila said.



