RAILA ni kichwa ngumu! See how he almost split the ODINGA family with his fake swearing in last year – His brother, OBURU, almost collapsed

Monday February 18, 2019 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s mock swearing in as the People’s President last year almost broke the Odinga family right in the middle.





This was revealed by Oburu Odinga, the older brother to Raila Odinga.





Speaking at the 25th Memorial of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga at ACK St Stephen Cathedral in Kisumu, Oburu disclosed that his brother shocked the family when he decided to take the oath.





According to Oburu, the family opposed Raila’s controversial swearing-in as the People’s President as it would attract a ‘bad curse’ to the family.





He stated that they were reluctant and feared for the worst possible outcome since the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta had warned that anyone who participated in the ceremony would be charged with treason but he did it anyway.





Nonetheless, he praised Raila for his bravery and act of courage saying that he was ready to die for the ideals in which he stood for.





At the same time, Oburu hailed Raila as the only politician in Kenya who could measure up to his father’s bold and courageous leadership style.





“My father was a daring politician.”





“This act of bravery was inherited by Raila from our late father,” he declared.



