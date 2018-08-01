RAILA may get mad at UHURU - See how the President is playing with his psychology as 2022 General Elections fast approach

Thursday February 21, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is simply playing mind games with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





This was revealed by Jubilee nominated MP, David Ole Sankok, who claimed that the ongoing romance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila will amount to nothing because the President is simply playing him.





Speaking during a TV interview, Sankok claimed that Uhuru solely reached out to Raila early last year to suppress his Opposition and cage him.





He termed it a psychological warfare where one uses a trick to give the troublesome party leader a role that not only quells their rebellion but also that of their colleagues.





According to Sankok, Uhuru did the same to force Raila into dropping his 'noisy character' while using the calm currently witnessed in the country to deliver his campaign promises.





"Uhuru simply played with Raila's psychology and succeeded in beating him," he said.





"He identified him as the chief troublemaker and decided to deal with him.”





“Now he has been deployed to deal with fellow noisemakers and the results can be seen," added Sankok.



