RAILA and GIDEON MOI meet over mega corruption in UHURU’s govt – Wants the four CSs mentioned in 104billion scandal arrested and jailed!

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has today met KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, at a hotel in Nairobi.





According to sources, Raila Odinga and Gideon discussed the progress of the Building Bridges Initiative and also mega corruption in Government.





Raila Odinga and Gideon are said to be concerned by the Dams Scandal in Rift Valley where four Cabinet Secretaries were bribed with Sh 15 billion to approve the tender that cost taxpayers Sh 104 billion.





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has already summoned a number of State officers over the tender but he is yet to summon the masterminds of the scandal who happen to be four Cabinet Secretaries.





The four Cabinet Secretaries are Henry Rotich (Treasury) Simon Chelagui (Water), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) and Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution).





Gideon Moi, who is also the Baringo Senator, is said to be concerned over the scandal because it has disfranchised his voter stronghold who come from Rift Valley.





“The Senator expressed concern over the scandal and urged His Excellency Prime Minister to talk to President Uhuru Kenyatta and make sure all those involved in the scandal are arrested and jailed,” said an aide close to Raila Odinga.



