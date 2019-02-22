Radio personality MAINA KAGENI stuns Kenyans as he introduces his grown son (PHOTO)

Friday, February 22, 2019 - Veteran Kenyan radio personality, Maina Kageni, is among few Kenyan celebrities who have managed to keep their family and relationships secret.





At some point his sexuality was a subject of intense scrutiny with some Kenyans claiming that he is gay.





Maina, who commands a huge following among Nairobi women, due to his raunchy radio breakfast show, never admitted or denied it.





Well, apparently, the 43-year old is a father to a son.





He shared the photo of himself and the boy called Nathan on Instagram with the caption:





“Twinning with Nathan.. Took him for his first haircut… keep smiling…. #joysoflife…”

When asked to confirm whether Natahna is indeed his son, he simply replied:





“Nathan lives a very good life, surrounded by love.”





When someone asked about the son’s mother, he responded:





“That’s my family. You know I don’t belong to you people like the royal family. You don’t have to know about her (my son’s mother).”





To confirm that Maina was indeed the father of the boy, his colleague at Radio Africa Shaffie Weru wrote, “Finally you introduce #NathanKageni to Kenya”





See the photo below.