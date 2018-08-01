Prof OLE KIYAPI endorses Prof MAKAU MUTUA for Presidency in 2022 – Kenya needs a fresh leader and not RUTO or RAILA ODINGA

Friday February 22, 2019 - Former Presidential candidate, Prof James Ole Kiyiapi, has endorsed Professor Makau Mutua’s candidature in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





On Wednesday, Makau said he will vie for the Presidency in 2022 if there is no serious presidential candidate in the ballot.





Makau who refused to recognise Uhuru Kenyatta as President after his election in 2013 said he's considering "very seriously" a bid for the top office but that is if there will be no ideal candidate for Kenya.





"I would run not because of blind ambition, like some past candidates, but because I believe I have the best policy prescriptions and moral standing that dwarf any other candidate" Makau explained.





Kiyapi, who is a University lecturer, urged Makau to go for the seat while reminding him that his dreams are valid.





“Go for it Prof - better still let us rally like-minded to force a critical mass!” Kiyapi said.



