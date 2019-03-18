Principal Clerk Assistant Job in Kenya

Principal Clerk Assistant



SALARY SCALE 4 CASB/1/2019

Kshs. 97,320 x4, 880-102,200 x5, 110 – 107,310×5, 350 -112,660 x 5,630 – 118,290 x 5,920 – 124,210 x 6, 210 – 130,420 p.m

House Allowance Ksh.21, 000

Commuter Allowance Ksh.14, 000

Responsibilities

· Advise the Speaker, other presiding officers and members of the County Assembly on Legislative procedures and practices.

· Research on matters pertaining to parliamentary practices and procedures by consulting appropriate sources.

· Coordinating legislative and procedural functions, such as activities pertaining to seminars and conferences for Members of County Assembly and Staff in Legislative, Procedural and Chamber services.

· Drafting and processing of order papers, statements and motions in the table office.

· Co-coordinating preparation and maintenance of Bills and Motion Trackers.

· Offering administrative services to various committees attached to Legislative, procedural and chamber services

· Planning and coordinating functions and operations of the table office and offering research services to various relevant committees.

· Organizing, developing and managing induction programmes for MCAs and oversee exchange programmes, in Procedural and Legislature matters.

· Management of journal office.

· Assignment of other duties from time to time as shall be deemed necessary.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Law, or any other social science from a recognized university.

· A Master’s degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized university will be an added advantage.

· Relevant working experience of at least 5 years in public or private sector, three of which must have been in senior management level.

· Senior Management course from Kenya School of Government or any other ecognized institution lasting not less than 4 weeks.

· Display knowledge of parliamentary practices and procedures.

· Meet the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to forward their applications with copies of applicant’s academic and professional testimonials, and copy of Identity Card both sides to reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board, P. O. Box 1886-50200, Bungoma or be hand delivered to the Human Resource Management office, room No.10 at the County Assembly.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Cards, academic degree transcripts, professional certificates and clearances from, EACC, KRA, DCI and CRB.

Terms: permanent and pensionable

Please note that

· Candidates should NOT attach original documents.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top left corner of the

envelop and be addressed to:-

The Secretary,

County Assembly Service Board,

County Assembly of Bungoma,

P.O Box 1886 – 50200, Bungoma.

Or,