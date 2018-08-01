Power is too sweet! MATIANGI is behaving like a President - See what he did in Narok on Thursday! Should Kenyans give him UHURU’s job?

Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has threatened to sack all Government employees who are lazy and corrupt.





Addressing reporters after visiting Narok County offices, Matiangi threatened to sack employees after he found long queues of locals waiting for birth certificates.





The CS, who was accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, his Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Patrick ole Ntutu and area County Commissioner, George Natembeya, confronted the Deputy Registrar Mr. Joel Kortom at the office.





“How can you tell me that you are giving out 200 birth certificate per day? Yaani unafikiria sisi ni wapumbavu (you think we are foolish)?” Matiang’i asked.





The no-nonsense CS vowed to ‘clean’ the office saying that Kenyans deserve better service from civil servants and should not be treated as slaves.





“Some officers are reducing Kenyans to slaves.”





“Somebody keeps referring those seeking birth certificates to come the following day only to demand bribes to speed up issuance of the public document.”





“This madness should stop,” he said.





The CS directed Mr. Natembeya to do a follow up on the progress at the office saying there were 20,000 birth certificates that are yet to be collected at the office.





