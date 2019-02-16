PHOTOs of a man suspected to be a suicide bomber who was arrested near Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri.

Saturday, February 16, 2019

-A man was arrested near Dedan Kimathi University of Technology main campus in Nyeri on Friday afternoon over suspicion he was a suicide bomber.





County Commissioner, Fredrick Shisia , confirmed the suspect’s arrest and said he is a student at Nyeri National Polytechnic.





He had strapped unidentified gadgets suspected to be explosives by police around his stomach, waist and chest.





When the cops were alerted by curious onlookers, they rushed to the scene and arrested the man and suspected him to be a suicide bomber.





However, the gadgets were dismantled by bomb experts and found to be harmless.





According to the suspect who refuted claims he is a terrorist, the gadgets were body toners.



He was handed over to Director of Criminal Investigation and Anti-Terror Police Unit(ATPU) for more questioning.





