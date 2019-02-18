Paka mzee hunywa maziwa! 73 year old Tanzanian politician marries 25 year old lady(PHOTOs & VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Photos, Videos 07:38
Monday, February 18, 2019-An aging Tanzanian politician has raised eyebrows after he married a lady who is young enough to be his grand-daughter.
The 73 year old Juma Kapuya , who is a former parliamentarian and once served in the Cabinet, wedded a 25 year old beauty on Sunday February 17 in a low key event lavish ceremony.
Kapuya’s marriage with the young lady has caused a heated debate online.
While some hailed the aging politician for looking for a gachungwa to pamper him in his old age, other criticized the old man for marrying a lady who is young enough to be his granddaughter.
They think the age difference of 48 years between the politician and his new wife is too much.
Kapuya married the young lady in line with the Muslim customs.
Here is a trending photo and video of the old man's wedding with the young lady.
The wedding was lit.
The wedding was lit.
Waziri wa zamani wa serikali ya awamu ya nne, Prof. Juma Athumani Kapuya, leo tarehe 17.02.2019 amefunga ndoa mpya huko wilayani Urambo~Tabora. Bi harusi ana unri wa miaka 25!— Jeff Msangi (@msangijeff) February 17, 2019
_____________________________
*Hii sijaweza kuithibitisha kikamilifu. Ila video inaonyesha zaidi!*🤔 pic.twitter.com/TAXMIVTLTG
The Kenyan DAILY POST