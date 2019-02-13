Pain of a parent! Check out JUDY WANGUI’s poor mother, so sad (PHOTOs)

, 06:51

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - Here are images of Judy Wangui’s mother trying to come to terms with the shocking news that her daughter is a murder suspect and she might spend the rest of her life in jail at Langata after murdering Mary Wambui.

Wangui’s mother lives in abject poverty in Gatundu.

These screenshot grabs from the interview she had with NTV speak a thousand words.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Love Triangle Causes Husband to do the Unthinkable…

Emmanuel* loved his wife to bits. Their five-year marriage was relatively okay and it lacked the necessary spark it had in the first two y...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno