Over 23 Government Vacancies in Kenya - Bomet

Medical Services & Public Health Internship
The length of the Internship shall be between six (6) to twelve (12) months nonrenewable upon expiry.
Requirements
· A Bachelor’s degree/Diploma from a recognized institution in a relevant area of specialization
· Have no previous work experience related to their area of study
· Valid Certificate of good conduct
· Be aged between 18 and 35 years
Lands, Housing, & Urban Planning Internship
Gender, Culture & Social Services Internship
ECDE Internship
Secretarial Internship
Water & Environment Internship
Finance Internship
How to Apply
Interested applicants are required to complete on-line an “Application for Internship Programme” form available on the Public Service Board recruitment portal: www.bomet.go.ke on or before 28th February, 2019.
The County departments where the opportunities are available together with the areas of specialization can be accessed on the official County Government website www.bomet.go.ke
THE SECRETARY/CEO
PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
P.O.BOX 605-20400,
BOMET