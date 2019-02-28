Over 23 Government Vacancies in Kenya - Bomet

Medical Services & Public Health Internship

The length of the Internship shall be between six (6) to twelve (12) months nonrenewable upon expiry.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree/Diploma from a recognized institution in a relevant area of specialization

· Have no previous work experience related to their area of study

· Valid Certificate of good conduct

· Be aged between 18 and 35 years





Lands, Housing, & Urban Planning Internship

The length of the Internship shall be between six (6) to twelve (12) months nonrenewable upon expiry.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree/Diploma from a recognized institution in a relevant area of specialization

· Have no previous work experience related to their area of study

· Valid Certificate of good conduct

· Be aged between 18 and 35 years





Gender, Culture & Social Services Internship

The length of the Internship shall be between six (6) to twelve (12) months nonrenewable upon expiry.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree/Diploma from a recognized institution in a relevant area of specialization

· Have no previous work experience related to their area of study

· Valid Certificate of good conduct

· Be aged between 18 and 35 years





ECDE Internship

The length of the Internship shall be between six (6) to twelve (12) months nonrenewable upon expiry.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree/Diploma from a recognized institution in a relevant area of specialization

· Have no previous work experience related to their area of study

· Valid Certificate of good conduct

· Be aged between 18 and 35 years





Secretarial Internship

The length of the Internship shall be between six (6) to twelve (12) months nonrenewable upon expiry.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree/Diploma from a recognized institution in a relevant area of specialization

· Have no previous work experience related to their area of study

· Valid Certificate of good conduct

· Be aged between 18 and 35 years





Water & Environment Internship

The length of the Internship shall be between six (6) to twelve (12) months nonrenewable upon expiry.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree/Diploma from a recognized institution in a relevant area of specialization

· Have no previous work experience related to their area of study

· Valid Certificate of good conduct

· Be aged between 18 and 35 years





Finance Internship

The length of the Internship shall be between six (6) to twelve (12) months nonrenewable upon expiry.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree/Diploma from a recognized institution in a relevant area of specialization

· Have no previous work experience related to their area of study

· Valid Certificate of good conduct

· Be aged between 18 and 35 years

How to Apply

Interested applicants are required to complete on-line an “Application for Internship Programme” form available on the Public Service Board recruitment portal: www.bomet.go.ke on or before 28th February, 2019.

The County departments where the opportunities are available together with the areas of specialization can be accessed on the official County Government website www.bomet.go.ke

THE SECRETARY/CEO

PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O.BOX 605-20400,