Our tips on Arsenal v Huddersfield and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Arsenal will be aiming to return to winning ways today when they travel to Premier League basement side, Huddersfield Town.





The Gunners have lost two and won two of their last four top-flight matches to sit 6thon the log and three points adrift of fourth placed Chelsea.





Head to Head.





Huddersfield are without a win in 11 competitive matches against Arsenal, losing nine and drawing two since a 2-1 victory in January 1971.





The Gunners have won their last three Premier League meetings with the Terriers

On the other hand, The Terriers have won only one of their last 16 home games in all competitions against Arsenal.





Prediction: Huddersfield 1:3 Arsenal





This is a must win match for Arsenal if they hope to finish among the top four and potentially improve their goal difference.





Huddersfield appear destined to be plying their trade in the second tier again next season, meanwhile, and it could be a case of damage limitation against another of the division's heavyweight clubs.





