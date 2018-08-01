OTIENDE OMOLLO asks Government to demolish Weston Hotel the same way they demolished WAMATIANGI’s yard - We don’t want double standards

Tuesday February 19,2019 - Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, has asked the Government to demolish Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel the same way it demolished Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi’s car yard along Nyayo Stadium.





Last week, “Sany” descended on Wamatangi’s property claiming that it was built on Kenya Railways’ land.





Speaking on Tuesday morning, Amollo said if corruption is to be eliminated, there should be no double standard,.





“Now that Wamatangi has been visited (by 'Sany'), I think we should see it move up similarly so that we can see Weston visited," Omollo said.





Weston Hotel has been on the spotlight after the Deputy President, during an interview on BBC, affirmed that he was an innocent buyer of the illegally acquired land which belongs to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).





Amollo becomes the first sitting MP to demand for the demolition of Weston Hotel.



