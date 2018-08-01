OSCAR SUDI will regret ever linking HASSAN JOHO to the drug trafficking business - DCI may be looking for him as we speak

01:49


Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, has fired a salvo at Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, calling him a “criminal” following his latest attack on Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.

Arati dismissed Sudi, who is a diehard sycophant of Deputy President William Ruto, saying that his attacks on Joho and linking him to drugs are unwarranted.

“Sudi is a criminal…if Sudi thinks Joho is a criminal, Sudi himself is criminal number one,” Arati said.

He defended the ODM Deputy Party Leader by noting that Joho is a not a criminal as alleged by the Kapseret MP because he hasn’t been charged in any court.

“If you ask Sudi, Sudi is a lover of [the] court. He has been taken to court. He is a man who anytime you think of getting hold of; it’s either in Parliament or the corridors of court or in his constituency.”

The Dagoretti North MP called on DCI to investigate Sudi because he is a criminal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Aki wewee, usiwachilie, sukuma yote ndani - My wife told a strange man in our bedroom

Mimi, watu huniogopa, kwanza wanawake. Nawezalima mtu hadi aombe maji ya kunywa. Even my wife fears me, but I don’t know what happened tha...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno