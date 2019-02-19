Opening my legs is paying my bills, role model my ASS - AKOTHEE strikes back and rants like a mad woman

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - Akothee is not moved by the negative comments that have been plastered all over social media after she posted photos getting ratchet in an event over the weekend.





Netizens have been criticizing Akothee for pulling stupid stunts and urging her to grow up and get brains.





But the controversial singer and single mother of 5 claims nothing will stop her from pulling ratchet stunts.





According to Akothee, she is not a role model to anyone.





She admits she is a ratchet and nothing you can do about it.





This is what she posted on her facebook page.