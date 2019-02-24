OPARANYA infuriates RAILA ODINGA after years of friendship-See the man he may be planning to support for President in 2022?

Sunday February 24, 2019- Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, may be planning to back Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 bid for the country’s top seat after all.





This was revealed by Ruto’s allies from Kakamega County who signaled about a possible shift in the region’s political realignment, pointing to a possible alliance with Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.





According to Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, they are working hard to bring on board Mr. Oparanya, who is the ODM Deputy Party Leader.





This comes even as Oparanya has publicly declared that he plans to contest the Presidency after serving his final term as Governor in 2022.





Reports indicate that Oparanya has been approached by Mr. Ruto in a deal that would see the county boss become the DP’s running mate.





But Oparanya has dismissed the claims as a farce and maintaining that he would be on the ballot gunning for the Presidency come 2022.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



