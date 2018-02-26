One of the suspects who conned Sameer boss 10 M using UHURU’s voice splashed 5 M in his wedding attended by local MPs (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, February 26, 2018 - One of the suspects who conned Sameer Africa boss Ksh 10 Million by pretending to be President Uhuru Kenyatta splashed a whooping Ksh 5 million on December 9, 2017 on his wedding attended by local MPs.





Joseph Waswa alias Henry Waswa, wedded his lover, Moreen Tabitha, in a lavish wedding in Mwingi, Kitui County.





He has been disguising himself as a businessman and paying Githeri media to praise him but he is a notorious fraudster.





Waswa alongside 6 others were taken to court on Monday after they used mobile number 0722 208 842 to call Sameer Africa boss, Naushad Merali, and mimicked the voice of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





They asked him to send Ksh 10 million to facilitate a purchase of land in Kilimani.





They had registered the phone number on true caller as President Uhuru Kenyatta and pretended the call was from State House in Nairobi.





When the gullible Sameer Africa boss was being conned, he was out of the Country for a business trip.





He ordered the Financial Director at Sameer Africa to release the money to the cons after believing he had spoken to President Kenyatta.





Four MPs attended Waswa’s lavish wedding.





After the Ksh 5 million wedding, he flew to Seychelles with his wife for the first part of their honey moon.





They later jetted into the country and flew to Mombasa for the second part of their honey moon.





Waswa used to lie that he is an investor in entertainment and real estate but he is a fraudster.





Here are photos of his ksh 5 million wedding that he held in December 2017.





You can see that Babu Owino and Alfred Keter graced the wedding.