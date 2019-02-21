“On this day a leg was wide open for another good reason”- AKOTHEE’s viral birthday message to her daughter excites netizens.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 -

After sparking a storm with her raunchy performance in Mombasa, controversial singer Akothee, has excited netizens with her birthday message to her daughter.





Yesterday, she took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter, Rue, who turned a year older and gave her a few tips on relationships.





Read the post below.





“ On this day a leg was wide open for another good reason my baby turns a year younger, my queen my copyright, my headache, and my everything, a go-getter and a no-nonsense @rue.baby, my love, just know I am here for you team do or die! I love you so much chwity, keep doing you, never change for the world because the world will never even sacrifice abed but for you, just remember the only woman who wants to see you successful is me your mother!





Milk me, be careful with female friends around you ,I love it because most of your friends are boys and the worst a manfriend can do is to ask you to go to bed with them but just know that, the moment you give in for your male friends, the friendship is gone & enmity begins, let me be the first person you confide in, I am your agemate, been there and seen it all, don’t hesitate to introduce your boyfriends or boyfriend to me, its a free world , it’s your choice mama, so when you see one, with shaved hair and proper trouser let me know don’t bring for me Lucky Dube wanna be please

I love you, sweetie but it’s your choice Happy birthday my darling Wish my daughter a happy birthday if you don’t want just know she any way already born



