Office Administrative Assistant II Job in Kenya

Office Administrative Assistant



J/G ‘H’

Qualifications

· Served in the grade of office administrative assistant III for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· Business Education Single and Group certificates (BES &GC) from the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subjects:-

1. Typewriting II (minimum of 40 p.m.)/ computerizing documentprocessing II.

2. Business English II/communications I.

3. Office Practice II,

4. Secretary duties II

5. Commerce II,

OR

1. Craft certificate in secretarial studies from the Kenya National Examinations council;

2. Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution; and

3. Shown merit and ability as reflected in performance.

Responsibilities

· Taking oral dictation; word and data processing from manuscript;

· Operating office equipment;

· Ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records;

· Attending to visitors/clients; handling telephone calls and appointments;

· Keeping an up to date filling system in the office;

· Supervision of office cleanliness; and undertaking any other office administrative service duties that may be assigned.

Additional requirements

All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents

· Tax Compliance Certificate

· Clearance from HELB where necessary

· Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission

· Certificate of good conduct from the police

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials, and send to the undersigned on or before 5th March, 2019 at 5.00 p.m.:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

BUSIA COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O PRIVATE BAG -50400