NYAKUNDI strikes and drops an explosive after DENNIS OKARI re-married another Kamba beauty, calls him a monkey(READ)

Saturday, February 16, 2019

-Self-proclaimed boychild President, Cyprian Nyakundi, thinks NTV’s investigative reporter and anchor, Dennis Okari, made a stupid decision to remarry after his first marriage with Betty Kyallo flopped.





According to Nyakundi, Okari would have remained single for some-time and bang women around like crazy the same way his ex-wife Betty Kyallo is being smashed around by sponyos.



Cyprian says when you break up with a cheating wife, you should first enjoy the peace that comes with being single.





“When life hands you an exit from a cheating wife, enjoy the serenity of being single, nugu wewe.” Nyakundi posted on his facebook page and caused a heated debate among his followers.





This is Nyakundi’s full statement on Okari’s new marriage with a Kamba beauty called Naomi,” Looks like serial-monogamist Dennis Okari is getting married again. Sasa huyu MKisii nani atamsaidia? Si angekaa single asosi watu kwanza, kama vile ex-wife yake Betty anapigwa stick na ma-sponyo huku CBD? When life hands you an exit from a cheating wife, enjoy the serenity of being single first, nugu wewe! Smh. ”