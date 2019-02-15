NTV journalist DENNIS OKARI remarries again in low-key wedding as BETTY wishes him the best in his new wife (PHOTOs)

Friday, February 15, 2019 - NTV’s prime time news anchor and investigative journalist, Dennis Okari, has tied the knot with his fiancée, Joy Naomi, in an invite only wedding on Friday.





This comes just two weeks after Okari, who was once married to K24’s Betty Kyallo, proposed to Naomi.





The whole thing was a private affair until his colleague, Ken Mijungu, shared photos of himself, together with Okari and several other guys before the wedding on Instagram.





Okari’s marriage to Betty Kyallo crumbled barely six months after their lavish wedding.





This was after the TV girl had an affair with Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.





Commenting on Okari’s decision to move on, Betty said she has no hard feelings and wished him the best in his new life.





“ No pain whatsoever, happy for him. Wish him the best. And to everyone else who’s gone or going through the same thing, you’re human, life happens, move on and find your happiness. I’m happier, ” she wrote o Instagram during a question and answer session with her fans.





See photos below.