Notorious play-boy shares VIDEOS of how he misuses slay queens for SEX after paying them ,these Nigerian men, SMH!!!

Sunday, February 17, 2019

-Notorious Nigerian play-boy, KingTblack, who is very popular in the interwebs, pays gullible slay queens a few dollars and then records videos having sex with them which he later sells online.





The play-boy posted videos of the naked slay queens following his instructions in hotel rooms where he meets them for sex.



Whatever he says must be obeyed.



Young ladies can do anything for money.





Watch these teaser videos that he shared.



He has a website where he posts videos performing crazy sexual acts with the slay queens.