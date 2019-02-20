NOTI FLOW’s bleaching seems to have gone bad, she is almost looking like an alien(PHOTOs).

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 -Prezzo’s squeeze, Noti Flow, bleached her skin and the cheap bleaching seems to be going bad.





We snooped through her Instagram page and realized all is not okay.





You can’t tell whether she is white, black or chocolate skinned.









Her skin colour is damaged as effects of cheap bleaching wreck havoc to her skin.



Young ladies, kindly keep off bleaching.





See photos.







