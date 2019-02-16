Nobody wants to be associated with controversial Gospel singer BAHATI anymore, even his elder ‘brother’ has dumped him (LOOK)

Saturday, February 16, 2019-

They say when it rains it pours and that is exactly what is happening to controversial Kenyan gospel singer, Bahati.





The singer has been on the news recently for all the wrong reasons and it seems he can’t catch a break.





After losing two notable musicians from his EMB label, his manager Kioko, who is also his elder brother has quit.





Kioko has been working with Bahati for years and his unceremonious exit indicates that there is a lot going on behind the scenes.





“ Ndio mimi siko EMB. Siwezi ongelea sababu za mimi kutoka EMB sahii ,” said Kioko.





Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, has been accused of sowing seeds of discord and forcing Bahati’s friends and stable mates to walk out.









Mr. Seed, who was the first to quit Bahati’s EMB label accused Diana Marua of kicking out his pregnant wife, Nimo, from a concert when she tried to sell food to the revelers.





A few days later, David Wonder announced that he had also quit EMB to become an independent artiste.





Meanwhile, Bahati remains defiant and has claimed that there are malicious people trying to pull him down but they will not succeed in their evil schemes.



