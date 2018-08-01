NLC tells RUTO to pay for Weston Hotel land - We will order for the demolition of the hotel if you fail to pay millions to the Government

Tuesday February 19, 2019 – The National Lands Commission (NLC) has today ordered Deputy President William Ruto to pay for the 0.7 acres of land the he grabbed from Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) in 1998.





The controversial piece of land is where Weston Hotel sits.





The land was grabbed during the Nyayo era and Ruto was among the beneficiaries.





Appearing on Citizen TV on Tuesday, NLC Vice Chair, Abigael Mbagaya, said Ruto had no option but to pay for the land.





She denied politicising the matter and reaffirmed that compelling Ruto to pay for the property was the rightful thing to do.





“The DP must pay for the land at the current open market value.”





“This will enable KCAA to find an alternative parcel of similar value.”





“There is no politics in asking someone to pay restitution to the public,” Mbagaya said.





Mbagaya, however, didn’t disclose what amount Ruto is expected to pay but assured an open market valuation report would be made public soon.





The Vice Chairperson also observed that it was upon Ruto to go after those who sold him the land to get his refund.





“You return the land because it is you we have found with.”





“It is upon to him to go after the people who sold it to him and recover his money,” she said.



