Ni Kubaya! See how CSs were running like nursery kids to MATIANG’I’s office when he shared the first full Cabinet meeting(VIDEO)

, , , 09:53

Thursday, February 7, 2019-Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, held his First full Cabinet Secretary as the Chief Minister  on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Secretaries were seen running like nursery school kids as they rushed to Matiang’i’s office to avoid arriving late.

The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Matiang’i lectured the CSs and warned them of dire consequences if they are caught in corruption.

He told them to ensure that the tendering process is open and further warned them against working with rogue contractors to squander public money.

Here’s a video showing how the CSs arrived at Matiangi’s office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

I Caught My Wife Having Sex With My Best Friend! Here Is What I Did

When you are heartbroken, everything around you is a stark reminder of your loved one who is no longer there with you. You start to wonder...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno