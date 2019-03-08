NGO Jobs in Nairobi - AMREF Kenya

Digital Sales Executive



Main Purpose of Job

To sell AMREF Flying Doctors products via the company’s digital platforms.

Reporting Relationship

The position reports to the Sales Manager

Responsibilities

· Work closely with the marketing team to make sure that our online campaigns are well targeted.

· In conjunction with the marketing team, harvest all the leads and make sure a conversion rate of not less than 75% is achieved.

· Respond promptly to customer inquiries online within the defined TAT’s.

· Proactively identify and generate new business opportunities and follow up to close on sales

· Take responsibility for allocating targets per channel and work towards achieving these revenue targets.

· Build long lasting business relationships with customers online

· Identify, recruit and train online aggregators and resellers to sell all of AFD’s products

· Help clients to understand features and benefits of AFD products through all available digital platforms

· Provide first line support on how to use AFD´s self-service tools e.g. web services & USSD short codes.

· Proactively follow up and close all incomplete online transactions as well as all Mpesa transactions

· Upload Tourist scheme B and Maisha tourist cover memberships on the database and send out Invoices to clients

· Take stock of the temporary cards and ensure that clients receive their cards upon request.

· Attending to any other work related duties delegated by the sales manager or as duty dictates.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Business Administration or an equivalent from a recognized university

· 3 years’ consecutive work experience in a commercial company with proven experience as a Digital Sales or a similar role

· Excellent understanding of digital marketing concepts and best practices

· Experience with B2C social media, Google Adwords and email campaigns and SEO/SEM

· Perfect knowledge of web analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics, WebTrends etc.)

· Good written and oral communication skills

Competencies

· Commercial/ business acumen

· Team player

· Dependability





Corporate Sales Assistant Manager

Main Purpose of Job

Assist the sales manager in all sales functions in order to meet the company’s goal of revenue growth. The individual will be responsible for maximizing the corporate team’s potential, crafting sales plans, creating opportunities and working closely with the team in order to achieve the set sectional/departmental goals.

Reporting Relationship

The position reports to the Sales Manager

Responsibilities

· Achieve growth and hit the set sales targets by successfully managing the corporate sales team.

· Establish sales objectives by forecasting and developing annual sales quotas for regions and territories; projecting expected sales volume and profit for existing and new products

· Planning and implementing suitable strategies for the sales team to attract customers

· Coordinating daily customer service operations (e.g. sales processes, orders and payments)

· Maintain accurate and timely information within the AFD’s CRM database.

· Maintain the appropriate working knowledge of all our key systems and regularly update the company on any new desired modification.

· Assess the strengths and weaknesses of the sales team and manage the sales program accordingly by assigning tasks to individuals depending on their capabilities.

· Helping the sales manager Track the progress of weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual objectives by preparing the sales reports on time.

· Evaluating employee performance and identify training needs

· Making sure that customers enquiries are responded to promptly

· Coaching and supporting new and existing Sales executives on a continuous basis

· Analyzing consumer behaviour and advising the sales Manager for product repositioning purposes

· Making sure all sales employees adhere to company’s policies and guidelines

· Communicating sales team needs and concerns to the Sales Manager

· Ensuring team work is adhered to within the sales department

· Making sure that the offices runs smoothly in the absence of the sales manager

· Continuously, update all the presentation materials used by the sales executives and check that our sales /marketing literature /content is updated at all times.

· Helping sales executives to compile tenders

· Tracking sales expenses by tracking, consolidating, analyzing, and summarizing expenses; forwarding for reimbursement

· Keeping the sales manager well posted on all things happening in the department

· Attending to any other work related duties delegated to by the sales manager or as duty dictates.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Business Administration or Sales from a recognized university

· 5 years’ consecutive working experience in a commercial company. Experience in a sales role is an added advantage.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Proactive, confident, energetic and able to work under pressure with a positive attitude.

Competencies

· Commercial/ business acumen

· Team player

· Emotional intelligence

· Leadership skills





Retail Sales Assistant Manager

Main Purpose of Job

Assist the Sales Manager in all sales functions in order to meet the company’s goal of revenue growth. The individual will be responsible for maximizing the corporate team’s potential, crafting sales plans, creating opportunities and working closely with the team in order to achieve the set goals.

Reporting Relationship

The position reports to the Sales Manager

Responsibilities

· Achieve growth and hit the set sales targets by successfully managing the Retail Sales team.

· Establish sales objectives by forecasting and developing annual sales quotas for regions and territories; projecting expected sales volume and profit for existing and new products

· Planning and implementing suitable strategies for the sales team to attract customers and meet the sales quotas.

· Coordinating daily customer service operations (e.g. sales processes, orders and payments)

· Allocate targets for each intermediary channels and follow up to make sure that the set targets have been met.

· Recruit and train tour operators, camps and lodges. Follow up with training and set up targets for each entity for scheme B

· Maintain accurate and timely information within the AFD’s CRM database.

· Maintain the appropriate working knowledge of all our key systems and regularly update the company on any new desired modification.

· Assess the strengths and weaknesses of the sales team and manage the sales program accordingly by assigning tasks to individuals depending on their capabilities.

· Helping the sales manager track the progress of weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual objectives by preparing the sales reports on time.

· Evaluating employee performance and identify training needs

· Making sure that customers enquiries are responded to promptly

· Coaching and supporting new and existing Sales executives on a continuous basis

· Analyzing consumer behaviour and advising the sales Manager for product repositioning purposes

· Continuously, update all the presentation materials used by the sales executives and check that our sales /marketing literature /content is updated at all times.

· Grow the intermediary channels, including the brokers, independent financial agents and aggregators.

· Building and maintaining strategic partnership /relationships in the tourist sector and participating in all relevant tourism events.

· In conjunction with the marketing team, identify any upcoming events that may be profitable to the business.

· Drive digital sales in partnership with the marketing team, to identify any profitable opportunities in the digital space.

· Attending to any other work related duties delegated to by the sales manager or as duty dictates

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Business Administration or Sales from a recognized university

· 5 years’ consecutive working experience in a commercial company. Experience in a sales role is an added advantage.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Proactive, confident, energetic and able to work under pressure with a positive attitude.

Competencies

· Commercial/ business acumen

· Team player

· Emotional intelligence

· Leadership skills





Quality & Compliance Manager

Main Purpose of Job

The Quality & Compliance Manager shall ensure AMREF Flying Doctors management of maintenance, quality and flight operations standards through Quality Management System (QMS) is effective to continuously meet the AFD business objectives, requirements of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and International Aviation Bodies regulations and standards throughout its areas of operations. This is the liaison person between AFD and all the regulatory authorities.

Reporting Relationship

The position reports directly to the Chief Operating Officer.

Responsibilities

· Establishing a quality system to monitor compliance with current Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations, which includes a feedback system to the Accountable Manager.

· Developing the company’s quality management policies and standards as prescribed by the Civil Aviation Regulations 2018 (or as amended) and other relevant National Aviation Authorities.

· Establish and develop quality audit programs to ensure the organization performs in accordance with the company Quality Manual and KCAA rules and regulations.

· Ensuring maintenance-related personnel remain competent to perform the tasks required of them and are fully conversant with any new types or variants of aircraft operated by the company.

· Verifying by monitoring activity in the fields of maintenance and flight operations that the standards required by the Authority and any additional requirements defined by AFD are adequate and being carried out under the supervision of the relevant nominated post-holder. For this purpose, one plans and ensures the implementation of the quality assurance activities (compliance monitoring).

· Providing management with an independent assessment of corrective action, implementation and completion of audit findings.

· Verifying that corrective action is taken by responsible managers in response to any findings of noncompliances/conformances and monitor the implementation, completion and evaluate the effectiveness of the corrective action through the follow-up process

· Monitoring that the activities of Civil Aviation (AOC and Administration) Regulations 2018 are being performed in accordance with the accepted procedures

· Monitoring that all contracted maintenance is carried out in accordance with the contract, including sub-contractors

· Monitoring company’s maintenance management activities including the analysis of the effectiveness of the maintenance programme, verifying all maintenance has been carried out by appropriate Civil Aviation (Approved Maintenance Organisation) Regulations, 2018 organisations, establishing that contractors perform maintenance and services in accordance with the contract.

· Monitoring activities in the field of Flight Operations and Aircraft Maintenance that the standards and approvals required by the KCAA, and any additional requirements as established by AMREF Flying Doctors are being carried out properly to ensure safe operational practices through implementation of the quality assurance activities (compliance monitoring);

· Conducting periodic Flight Operations and Maintenance Operations quality audits of operational systems, infrastructure and procedures of the company including contracted services & subcontractors, so as to improve corporate quality and reduce the Company’s operations risk exposure;

· In liaison with the Head of Operations and Head of Maintenance; perform periodic quality performance evaluation and hold management review meetings

· Monitoring Technical library and Flight Operations library is updated and revision service is current on all required manuals;

· Establishing, implementing and maintaining risk based tools and techniques and conduct operational risk assessments to strengthen operational programs, processes and controls;

· Coordinating and supporting external reviews of operational departments to include the annual Air Operator Certificate (AOC) renewal and other external audits/evaluations;

· Ensure all contracted AMO’s have suitably qualified maintenance personnel who are fully conversant with any new types or variants of aircraft operated by the company that such personnel are competent to perform the tasks required.

· Ensure and maintain a healthy, safe and secure working environment in compliance with the authority requirements, relevant industry regulatory and legislative requirements and company procedures.

· Establish and Maintain all Flight Operations quality records and documentation in line with KCARS regulations and company quality requirements;

· Develop, implement, maintain and continuously review and improve the company’s Quality Management System to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and company policies;

· Ensuring required information system is established regarding flight planning/maintenance Planning, aviation service quality control, flight operations department and third party providers.

· Ensuring personnel record system is present at all departments, and that it is kept current at all times regarding the individual training and licences for all personnel;

· Implement and coordinate quality training in Flight Operations and Maintenance departments;

· Establishing and monitoring of all AOC Aircraft/Components Maintenance documents

· Ensuring modifications and repairs, (changes) are carried out to approve standards.

· Reporting any occurrences to KCAA that includes both operational occurrences and occurrences related to maintenance findings, which fall within the mandatory scheme.

· Presenting Aircraft Maintenance Programs, Reliability Programs and RVSM Maintenance Procedures and their amendments to KCAA for approval on behalf of AFD.

· Ensuring Certificate of Airworthiness for each aeroplane operated/managed remains valid in respect to the expiry date specified on the C of A, the airworthiness of the aeroplane and any other condition specified in the Certificate. Responsible for certification matters relating to the preparation of documentation and application for Certificates of Airworthiness for Export, Certificates for Registration, Certificates of Approval of Radio Installation, and Noise Certificates

· Monitoring MEL Item Interval Extension Program and carrying out internal audits on the same at a frequency of 12 months or less.

· Perform any other work related duties as may be required.

Qualifications

· Minimum of 5 years work experience in the Aviation industry

· At least 2 years’ experience in the role of Quality management with a commercial operator or compliance inspection role in a regulatory body

· Technically qualified in the field of aircraft maintenance or flight or ground operations;

· At least three years’ experience in the field of aircraft maintenance, flight or ground operations flight safety

· Successfully completed a training in quality management or Government Inspectors Safety course in Airworthiness or Flight Operations recognized by the authority.

· Training in ISO9001 Quality Management systems

Competencies

· Commercial/ business acumen

· Good communication skills

· Team player





Customer Experience Executive

Main Purpose of Job

To manage all customer retention activities and meet the set department/section budgets and targets. In this role, the Customer Experience Executive works closely with the retention team to ensure the key objective of retention and growth is met.

Reporting Relationship

The position reports to the Sales Manager

Responsibilities

· Focus on current clients and sales in an effort to consult and sell all renewal product options including previous year (backlog 2013 to date) renewals and capture takeover business.

· Discussing the upcoming renewals to avoid lapses and ensure business retention renewal is communicated three months prior to expiry date and also monthly until the renewal has been completed

· Making regular visits in order to maintain relationships with the intermediaries and clients.

· Develop and continually improve the member journey and touch points, seeding in the right content, product, communications and calls to action and drive optimal experience and satisfaction

· Preparing daily, weekly and monthly reports to assist in measuring market share, renewal trends and demand

· Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution and keep records of customer interactions.

· Updating existing and new client’s bio data in the corporate and individual accounts.

· Printing of Maisha cards and follow up to ensure clients receive their cards on time.

· Maintain client’s data and post-sales support including general administration support to the sales team to maximize their productivity and maintain accurate and timely information within company CRM database.

· Support the pursuit and closure of AFD sale emphasizing the value of Maisha cover. This includes but is not limited to quoting renewals, maintaining a portal, processing credit requests, and handling new Maisha annual sales request.

· Maintain a schedule of all annual corporate contracts/agreements and follow up on any un-executed ones to make sure that we are compliant.

· Establishing, developing and maintaining business relationships with current customers.

· Follow up with Finance for unresolved payment issues to make sure that we are updated on all invoices/payments.

· Identify and act on cross-selling opportunity within the existing portfolio.

· Maintain the appropriate working knowledge of all our key systems and regularly update the company on any new desired modification.

· Provide first line support on how to use AFD´s self-service tools and services (e.g. web services).

· Processing credit notes requests from the finance department.

· Perform any other work related tasks as needed and/or requested that are not detailed herein

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or an equivalent from a recognized university

· 4 years’ consecutive work experience in a commercial company with proven experience in customer service

· Excellent communication and presentation skills.

· Proactive, confident, energetic and able to work under pressure with a positive attitude

Competencies

· Commercial/ business acumen

· Team player

· Emotional intelligence

· Adaptability

