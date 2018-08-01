NGO Jobs in Kenya - Well Told Story

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT



Who we are…

Well Told Story (WTS) is a socially-oriented media research and production company based in Kenya and focused on creating social and economic value for young people in Africa.

Since we were established in 2009, Well Told Story has developed a set of interlinked and evolving proprietary media all intended to reach and engage young people with important ideas that can benefit their lives.

This is centered on Shujaaz, an on-going multi-media communications platform encompassing monthly comic books, daily syndicated radio shows, SMS, online, video, national TV and activations that has reached more than 69% of Kenyans aged 15-24, won two International Emmy Awards, and recently launched across Tanzania.

Well Told Story is looking for a committed and dynamic individual to join a stellar team working on cutting edge youth focused products.

Position Title: Back End Developer

Department / Section: Digital

Role Purpose: Reporting to the lead programmer, the Back End Developer will be responsible for creating, maintaining and optimizing source codes as well as design and develop new feature for well told story projects.

Key Responsibilities:

· Work with the product and design teams to understand end-user requirements, formulate use cases, and then translate that into a pragmatic and effective technical solution

· Participate in brainstorming sessions and contribute ideas to our technology, algorithms and products

· Build robust and scalable API and backend solutions on Azure

· Integration of user-facing elements developed by a front-end developer with server-side logic

· Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability

· Implementation of security and data protection policies

· Design and implementation of data storage solutions

· Design and create services and system architecture for your projects, and contribute and provide feedback to other team members

· Help improve our code quality through writing unit tests, automation and performing code reviews

· Dive into difficult problems and successfully deliver results on schedule

Essential role related knowledge : skills, qualifications and experience

· 1-2 years of recent hands-on coding and software design using .NET stack (C# Language, .NET Core, .NET Framework)

· Bachelor’s or master’s degree in a computer science or related field, or an intriguing reason for not having one

· Solid OOP and software design knowledge – you should know how to create software that’s extensible, reusable and meets desired architectural objectives

· Experience with Azure cloud infrastructure or similar technologies

· Experience creating restful API’s, setting up continuous integration and deployment and proper documentation

· Understanding accessibility and security compliance

· User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments

· Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system

· Management of hosting environment, including database administration and scaling an application to support load changes

· Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms such as mobile vs desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform

· Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes

· Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

· Agile process management using JIRA/VSTS and proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Competencies

· Analytical skills. Ability to must analyze users’ needs and then design software to meet those needs.

· Communication skills. Must be able to give clear instructions to others working on a project.

· They must also explain to customers how the software works and answer any questions that arise.

· Creativity. Should have a creative mind.

· Detail oriented. Ability to concentrate and pay attention to details.

· Interpersonal skills. Be able to work well with others who contribute to designing, developing, and programming successful software.

· Problem-solving skills. Must be able to solve problems that arise throughout the design process.





Position Title: Front End Developer

Department / Section: Digital

Role Purpose: Reporting to the lead programmer, the Front-End Developer will have competency in combining the art of design with the art of programming. The role will involve translation of the UI/UX design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application.

Key Responsibilities:

· Providing accurate timing estimates on work.

· Interacting with various stakeholders to determine their problem statement through requirements gathering, conduct analysis of the requirements and come up with requirement and system specification documents.

· Conduct developer white and black box testing as well as user acceptance testing with the customer, to ensure that the solution meets the expectation of the users and is hence accepted.

· Working with Designers, UX and Back End Engineers to ensure that applications are built with clean, beautiful and intuitive interfaces.

· Work closely with design, product management and development teams to create elegant, usable, responsive and interactive interfaces across multiple devices.

· Turning UI/UX designs into prototypes, creating awesome interactions from designs, writing reusable content modules and maintainability of the code.

· Building web interfaces using HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

· Writing clean and tested front end code.

· Implement UI development principles to ensure that the product client-side serves at scale.

· System documentation for solutions developed including user guides and manuals, developer guides and system functional specifications documents for use by the various stakeholders.

· Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback.

· Develop software verification plans and quality assurance.

· Ensure timely updates of features and security patches.

· Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems.

· An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment and bring in optimal flow for rapidly changing design/ technology.

Essential role related knowledge : skills, qualifications and experience

· 1-2 years of recent hands-on coding experience as a web developer, UI developer, JavaScript expert or frontend engineer using React JS or similar frameworks.

· Bachelor’s, master’s degree in a computer science or related field, or an intriguing reason for not having one.

· Solid OOP and software design knowledge – you should know how to create software that’s extensible, reusable and meets desired architectural objectives.

· Experience with Azure cloud infrastructure or similar technologies.

· Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests.

· Agile process management JIRA/VSTS and proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

Competencies

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

Interested candidates who meet the above required qualifications and experience should submit a Cover Letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) listing three professional references (including a recent supervisor) to Jobs@welltoldstory.com on or before 8th March 2019.

The email subject line must clearly show the job title they are applying for.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.