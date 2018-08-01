NGO Jobs in Kenya - Msb

Finance Manager



Our client is a non-governmental organization based in Marsabit County looking to recruit a finance manager. Our client is an equal opportunity employer and women are encouraged to apply.

Job Purpose

The position is based in Marsabit and the holder will chiefly be responsible for financial and management accounting, including regulatory reporting, financial planning, evaluation and development of policies, procedures, practices and systems at the organization. The role also includes additional administrative functions.

Responsibilities

· Management of all bank and cash transactions

· Update and maintenance of financial systems according to reporting requirements

· Preparation of periodic financial reports according to requirements

· Supervision of administrative functions within the organization

· Preparation of payments which are fully supported for authorization

· Maintenance of a proper filing system for all relevant administrative and financial documents

· Ensuring adherence to internal and external financial rules

· Management of grants and follow up meetings with project staff

· Coordinate all financial aspects of both internal and external audits

Qualifications

· At least 2 years’ experience in a busy role with an NGO in accounting and finance especially in donor grants management

· CPA or equivalent professional certification

· Proficiency in computer software and applications, including at least one accounting software, preferably QuickBooks

· Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or a related field

· Membership of a professional body of accountants (e.g. ICPAK)

· Experience in auditing and training finance and non-finance staff is an added advantage

· Good leadership, communication and people skills

KINDLY INCLUDE YOUR CURRENT AND EXPECTED REMUNERATION IN YOUR RESUME.





Program Manager

Our client is a non-governmental organization based in Marsabit County looking to recruit a senior program manager. Our client is an equal opportunity employer and women are encouraged to apply

Job Purpose

The position is based in Marsabit and the holder will chiefly be responsible for the achievement of project objectives and strategic results

Responsibilities

· Oversee the implementation of all project activities

· Design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of and learning from program work

· Prepare period project and organizational work plans

· Preparation of activity reports and periodic program reports

· Ensure adherence to regulations during activity implementation

· Resourcefulness in project design, implementation and monitoring

· Support in resource mobilization, networking and partnerships

· Ensures close collaboration and coordination with cooperating partners

· Lead and motivate the program team, monitor project activities and coordinate work

Qualifications

· Minimum Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field

· Knowledge and expertise in at least two of our client’s key focus areas of advocacy, education, peace building, football for social change and sustainable livelihoods

· Strategic focus and great planning skills

· Excellent communication skills both oral and written

· At least 1 years’ experience in a similar position

· Excellent report writing and analytical skills

· Ability to work in a team, honesty and reliability

· Personal motivation and ability to work with minimum supervision

· Being able to work under pressure and meet donor deadlines

· Excellent communication skills and ready to work with a diverse community

· Excellent Microsoft Office skills as well as other necessary computer skills

· Good leadership, communication and people skills

KINDLY INCLUDE YOUR CURRENT AND EXPECTED REMUNERATION IN YOUR RESUME

How to Apply

To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3566”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3566 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 22 March 2019

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.