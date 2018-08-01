NGO Jobs in Kenya - ICRH

Demographer



Job Summary

International Centre for Reproductive Health, Kenya (ICRHK) works in field of sexual and reproductive health, adolescents, maternal and child health and HIV/AIDs. ICRHK is also implementing measurement project including Performance, Monitoring for Action (PMA). PMA 2.0’s focus is to develop a transformational and actionable PMA survey platform that generates and disseminates data, which prove to be indispensable for governments, donors, managers and advocates through a sustainable, innovation-driven data collection platform. The data collection focus on family planning and reproductive health. The PMA platform is flexible to include other modules. Previous PMA 2020 project was implemented in 11 Counties: Nairobi, Kiambu, Kericho, Kitui, Kilifi, Nyamira, Siaya, Bungoma, Kakamega, Nandi and West Pokot. To inform family planning programs, statistically sound and internationally comparable data are essential for developing evidence-based policies and programmes, as well as for monitoring countries’ progress toward national goals and global commitments. PMA was designed to address this need.

The Demographer will be involved in preparation, design, implementation, data processing and archiving of PMA work and other projects in ICRHK leading to quality and timely implementation and completion of all activities linked to PMA.

Responsibilities

Performance, Monitoring for Action (PMA)

· To support the design, implementation, analysis and dissemination of PMA in Kenya.

· Provide quality assurance on PMA datasets, data quality, tabulation plans and final report contents.

· Provide organizational, logistic and technical support on PMA training, data analysis and dissemination.

· Review and provide feedback on the following documents for compliance with PMA survey standards:

o Questionnaires and Manuals, including the translated versions

o Sample design (in collaboration with the KNBS and JHU team)

o Real time data submissions, query generations, query sharing and their resolution

o Pre-test report

o Tabulation plans

o Datasets and tabulations

o Review of data collection reports

· Contribute to capacity development in PMA surveys as part of sustainability plans.

· Participate in designing IEC materials for the project.

· Generate SOPs for data weight determination and application in data analysis for PMA survey.

· Flag strategic issues in a timely way that need to be addressed at higher management levels.

Data manipulation

· Modelling of data to generate projections

· Data triangulation of PMA data with DHIS2 and DHS

· Development of strategic materials from generated data

· Evaluating and validating survey data

· Generation of data analysis, modelling and presentation guidelines

· Engaging and participate in triangulation of data with Track20 to ensure PMA data informs FP indicators.

Research and publications

· Engaging NCPD, KNBS, MOH to generate research questions which address programmatic issues in the country for which data can be generated using PMA.

· Participate in data analysis for purposes of publications for topics identified by PMA team members and at minimum one paper self-initiated per year.

· Support students who may be using PMA data for their thesis/dissertations

New business development

· Participate in new business development activities e.g. proposal writing, pitching for ICRHK etc.

· As requested, work on some other tasks as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Education

· Bachelor degree in Demography or its equivalent and at least a Master’s Degree or equivalent in Demography, Statistics or Epidemiology.

Experience

· 5 years’ experience in implementation of Household surveys (Prior MICS/DHS coordination experience required);

· Strong knowledge in data processing and statistical analyses (e.g. Stata, SPSS or SAS for quantitative data processing analysis). Qualitative data analysis skill will be an added advantage;

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

· Ability and willingness to travel frequently to all counties participating in PMA;

· Ability to work independently and with own initiative;

· A strong publication record in the field of demography/population studies;

· Fluency in English and Swahili required.

Critical Competencies

· Demonstrated ability to work in a multicultural environment and establish harmonious and effective relationships with County partners.

· Demonstrated quantitative analysis, survey design and implementation.

· Track record of preparing successful research funding proposals.

How to Apply

Programmer

Job Summary

Responsibilities

Systems Development and Management

· Development and implementation of mobile data collection systems using Open Data Kit (ODK) in accordance with the organizations data collection methodology.

· Deploy data collection tools/databases and provide technical and users support.

· Ensuring that the data mobile collection system is in compliance with standard security practices.

· Compile and integrate information (from program & routine data) to a dashboard that can support analysis of data to produce statistics similar to DHIS2 Kenya

· Confirms program operation by conducting tests; modifying program sequence and/or codes.

· Support M&E manager in defining and implementing key project performance indicators (KPI) as well as monitoring them throughout the project cycle.

· Confer with users to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing database programs. Resolve questions of program intent, data input, output requirements, and inclusion of internal checks and controls.

· Train and support program staff and partners.

· Generate and review documentation for all database changes or refinements

· Propose strategies to increase data use and demand amongst program staff.

· Review the performance of existing management information systems to help identify potential modifications or resources.

Data Management and Analysis

· Streamline data collection and analysis procedures to ensure fast access to metrics

· Keep abreast developments in program/project changes and progress in order to advise and recommend tools and strategies to increase program performances and results.

· Suggest ways to facilitate data collection and the flow of data within program field teams

· Identify strengths and weaknesses in existing data collection and management systems and propose solutions.

· Perform regular field visits to ensure the quality of data collected by programs and to verify the accuracy of reported data.

· Ensure that donor, partner, and project management data queries are addressed in an accurate and timely manner.

· Organize sort, link and group data for statistical programming and data analysis to facilitate technical report writing.

· Support in documenting data management processes across the projects.

· Conversant and competent in both quantitative and qualitative research methodologies.

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Essential Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology Management or statistics. Master degree is desirable.

· At least 3 years of mid-level management experience is an asset.

· General Programming Skills, Analyzing Information, Problem Solving, Software Algorithm Design, Software Performance Tuning, Attention to Detail, Software Design, Software Debugging, Software Development Fundamentals, Software Documentation and Software Testing

· Strong experience with Open Data Kit (ODK) for design and deployment of survey tools.

· Have a strong understanding on web programming (HTML, CSS, JS, PHP, JQuery, JavaScript).

· Demonstrated experience in open source programming such as Java, python, etc.

· Ability to develop information systems for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

· Ability to administer server-side infrastructure for applications.

· Understanding of public health/medical or social sciences field an asset.

· Good interpersonal and communication skills.

· Willingness to learn and adapt to new (IT) environments.

How to Apply

Quality Assurance Officer

Job Summary

Responsibilities

· Keep abreast of internal, external and international rules and regulations pertaining conducting and implementing research in the organisation

· Develop and maintain GCP/ICH compliant processes which control the quality of research work and clinical trials conducted in the organization.

· Lead project auditing activities to ensure that project/studies are conducted in accordance with protocols, GCP, industry guidelines, IRB regulations both local and international.

· Lead or facilitate with identifying non-conformances with requirements, provide suitable recommendations and facilitate ongoing quality improvements using risk-based methodology while maintaining compliance with applicable project/study protocols and Quality System Regulations.

· Prepare and update quality documentation basing their processes on recognized standard such as Good Clinical Practices.

· Train and promote quality culture in the organisation ensuring that all project staff are aware of the quality requirements

· Monitoring and advising the performance of a quality management system, producing data, and measuring quality operations against set standards. Through coordinating and supervising activities required to meet these quality standards.

· Liaise with other staff and managers throughout the organization to ensure that a quality management system is functioning properly.

· They advise on changes and proffer recommendations on how to implement them; provide training, tools, and techniques to enable others to achieve quality standards.

· Devise and establish a company’s quality procedures, standards, and specifications

· Establish and maintain controls and documentation procedures

· Monitor performance by gathering relevant data, as well as produce statistical reports

· Use relevant quality tools and make sure managers and other staff understand how to improve the business

· Work with operating staff to establish procedures, standards, and systems

· Supervise and Monitor project implementation teams as they implement different components through the project life cycle.

· Recruit and train supervisors and provide them with documented quality standards as guidelines for their day-to-day work

· Develop and manage checklists and tools to be used in quality inspection/audit process during project design and implementation

· Maintain the project files as required by the donor

· Participate and take a lead role in standard operating development process in the organisation

Proposal Development & Design

· Participate in new business development of the organization

· Ensure that the proposals and protocols are in compliance with the ERC requirement and formats

· Ensure that all the research documents are translated and back translated into the required languages

· Track the change log during the process.

Data Collection, Management and Analysis

· Ensure that only the approved tools are used during the process.

· Organise data collection monitoring activities to ensure that effective procedures are followed and track project cost

· Involve and engage with MOH, KNBS and NCPD leadership for joint monitoring visits

· Verify that the receipt, use, and return of project expenditure cost by the Project supervisors are controlled and documented adequately

· Perform regular field visits to ensure the quality of data collected by programs and to verify the accuracy of reported data.

· Ensure that donor, partner, and project management data queries are addressed in an accurate and timely manner.

· Ensure that quality and procedures are followed in documenting data management processes across the projects.

· Ensure that all the project documents are handled, stored in a safe and secure place.

· Report and document any adverse events that make occur during project implementation

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in any health-related field. Master degree in health field will be an added advantage

· 5-years’ experience in providing Quality assurance in a research setting

· Demonstrates strong analytical, problem solving skills.

· Strong written and verbal communication skills.

· Detail oriented, good organizational traits.

· Self-motivated, with strong leadership abilities.

· Must be results oriented, multi-tasking, quick learner, respond to the urgent needs of the team and show a strong track record of meeting deadlines.

· Good computer skills; inclination to adopt technology to maximize efficiency.

How To Apply

Communication Officer

Job Summary

Responsibilities

To implement of a program-wide communication strategy for both internal and external audiences:

· Creation and development of print and online materials, website management and content development and press releases

· Participate in preparation of presentations and speeches to use for communication purposes

· Assist in coordinating communication activities and events for PMA project and the organization at large

· Develop creative ways to document programmatic processes, successes and achievements (e.g. through photos/info graphics/case stories, in periodic newsletters, brochures, briefs, website, social sites etc)

· Ensure that all activities comply with project communication strategy by following donor and ICRHK guidelines

· Take lead in dissemination of communication materials to relevant stakeholders

· Provide support in preparing periodic performance reports for submission to the donor.

· Draft case studies and relevant project documents and suggest recommendations on varied issues (as and when required)

· Develop key promotional messages in consultation with the project team

· Conduct awareness raising campaigns, events, information dissemination workshops, etc. for target groups

· Assist in capacity building on communication for staff and partner organizations.

· Participate in developing and evaluating feasibility, efficiency and quality of Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials for the project

· Participate in donor visits for showcasing project progress and achievements

· Maintain documentation management system (hard copy and on network)

· Storing, sorting and maintaining database of photographs of projects and their activities.

General Responsibilities

· Conduct occasional research and writing assignments on ICRHK in diverse ways supportive to program goals, including internal learning, policy debates, opinion articles

· Participate in the ICRHK processes (training, assessment)

· Undertake the activities above in line with the associated budgets and with work plans, in ways that are consistent with ICRHK policies

· Tracking and maintaining project calendar.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Public relations, communications, and journalism, or related field.

· 5-years’ experience in communication for health related

· Must have creativity in developing story lines; ability to translate complex policies into easily understood messages that reach a wide audience;

· Must have high level of English proficiency – written and spoken

· Good interpersonal skills: the ability to communicate clearly and effectively at all levels, taking into account cultural and language difficulties.

· Strong organizational skills and attention to detail;

· Knowledge of computer systems and applications, specifically interactive digital media

· Knowledge of how to present information to different audiences including general public, media to high-level decision-makers.

· Analytical and conceptual skills to think and plan strategically. Skills and experience in communication programs, monitoring, review and evaluation.

· Proven ability to effectively manage relationships with government officials, community groups and other ICRHK partners.

· Knowledge of photography and digital camera use

· Demonstrated skills in program communication, development of Information, Education and Communication material, documentation and publication (including web-based documentation)

How to Apply

The deadline for application is Thursday 28th February 2019, 11:59 PM