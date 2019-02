NGO Jobs in Kenya - ICRH

International Centre for Reproductive Health, Kenya (ICRHK) works in field of sexual and reproductive health, adolescents, maternal and child health and HIV/AIDs. ICRHK is also implementing measurement project including Performance, Monitoring for Action (PMA). PMA 2.0’s focus is to develop a transformational and actionable PMA survey platform that generates and disseminates data, which prove to be indispensable for governments, donors, managers and advocates through a sustainable, innovation-driven data collection platform. The data collection focus on family planning and reproductive health. The PMA platform is flexible to include other modules. Previous PMA 2020 project was implemented in 11 Counties: Nairobi, Kiambu, Kericho, Kitui, Kilifi, Nyamira, Siaya, Bungoma, Kakamega, Nandi and West Pokot. To inform family planning programs, statistically sound and internationally comparable data are essential for developing evidence-based policies and programmes, as well as for monitoring countries’ progress toward national goals and global commitments. PMA was designed to address this need. The Quality Assurance Officer will ensure planning, coordination, control, and continuous improvement of processes and methods are established to control the quality of research projects and programs implemented at ICRHK. Lead a team focusing on continuous improvement of projects using approved tools, design control, validations, and ensuring adherence to the project regulations, international guidelines, local regulations, along with ICRHK policies and procedures for the conduct of health research projects and program intervention. This involves working closely with Principal Investigators, project Managers, and other supporting project staff, to help ensure active participation in continuous quality improvement activities.