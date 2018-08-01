NGO Jobs in Kenya – HIAS (9 Vacancies)

Driver & Dispatch Officer (3 Posts)





3 positions

Vacancy Notice No. HRTK/KEN/D/02/19

REPORTING TO: Driver/Logistics Assistant

IN LIASON WITH: Logistics And Administration Manager

Job Summary

HIAS is an international non-profit organization with a vision for a world in which refugees, displaced persons and asylum seekers find welcome, safety and freedom. HIAS operation in Kenya was established in 2002 with the mission to serve the most vulnerable refugees through protection, resilience, economic inclusion and provision of durable solutions.

HIAS seeks to recruit a Driver/Dispatch Officer who will provide effective transport facilitation to staff and clients in order to attain the objectives of the organization.

Responsibilities

· Support the Eastleigh Office Staff on official transport and dispatch duties to required destinations when requested

· Facilitate transport of Kayole office Field Operations Staff when carrying out home visits and outreach activities

· Maintain high standard of service to both internal and external guests.

· Ensure punctuality and safe transport

· Observing the road and traffic laws and regulations of the Country.

· Ensure that safe driving practices are adhered to including local driving codes and internally agreed standards.

· Ensure vehicle is kept clean, tidy and in good working condition at all times

· Ensure vehicle is kept secure at all times

· Ensure vehicle is given regular/day-to-day maintenance checks: check oil, water, battery, brakes, tyres, etc.

· Ensure vehicle repairs are carried out properly by official manufacturers specifications

· Arrange for other repairs, prepare vehicle spare parts inventory

· Prepare and submit vehicle monitoring report, including records of vehicle operations, maintenance, expenses, mileage as required

· Log official trips, daily mileage, gas consumption, oil changes as required.

· Provide assistance to the Operations Manager and other office staff in the time working at the office, in tasks including but not limited to photocopying and filing.

· Handling mail, delivering goods and correspondences, carrying parcels, packages, and delivery and collection of official documents as required

Qualifications

· Minimum of Secondary school education is preferred with a Minimum of Grade C.

· Must have a clean and valid driving license of classes B, C, and E

· Should have a minimum of five (5) years of experience in driving 4WD vehicles, Nissan Vans and school bus.

Skills and Competencies

· Flexibility and ability to stand in for other drivers when required to do so is necessary.

· Good inter-personal, communication (English and Kiswahili-written and spoken) a must.

· Must have good knowledge of Nairobi and its environs

· Basic mechanical knowledge is an advantage





Cooks (6 Posts)

6 positions

Vacancy Notice No. HRTK/KEN/C/02/19

Reporting To: Centre Manager

Responsibilities

· Oversees and participate in the preparation and cooking and serving of well balanced main meals to shelter residents.

· Determine quantities to be cooked and size of portions to be served, taking into account total population of the safe house

· Ensure that high standards of hygiene and health are maintained in the kitchen

· Perform any other duties as may be required

Qualifications

· A certificate in Hotel and catering management or food and beverage

· Should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in the catering industry

Skills and Competencies

· Ability to accurately read, measure, convert and follow recipes and assemble ingredients according to cooking standards and recipes.

· Ability to work independently and as a contributing member of a team to ensure deadlines, goals and objectives are met.

· Comprehensive understanding of Food Hygiene Regulations.

· Experience of high volume catering in a busy work place.

· Fully conversant with various cooking methods like boiling, baking, roasting and steaming.

