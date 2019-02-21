New thirst traps from Citizen TV’s YVONNE OKWARA, she has also turned into a socialite (PHOTOs)

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - Ever since Citizen TV’s new anchor, Yvonne Okwara, started working out in the gym, she has turned into a socialite.

The once cool and reserved anchor is busy posting thirst traps on her Instagram page like a socialite or a college girl.

She is showing men what she hides in her clothes and what her husband, Mr Matole, enjoys in between the sheets.

Check out these pics.





   

